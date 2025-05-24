Tamil Nadu: CM research fellowship scheme extended to 60 students for 2024-25

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister Research Fellowship scheme launched by the Tamil Nadu government has been extended to 60 more students for the academic year 2024-25.

The scheme was introduced to encourage research scholars studying in government arts and science colleges. Under this scheme, besides a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 to 60 students in the arts, humanities, and social science streams and 60 in the science stream, Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 allowance will be given respectively.

The number of research students has increased from 120 to 180 in the 2024-25 academic year. At present, the government has additionally sanctioned a total of 60 seats – to 20 students in the engineering stream in government, government-aided, Anna University departments, constituent colleges of Anna University, 20 students in arts, humanities, social science stream, and science stream in the departments of State universities under the aegis of Higher Education Department and 20 students of disciplines related to agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, education, atmospheric science, oceanography (other than law and medical courses).

During 2024-25, 65 research students have benefitted with a financial outlay of Rs 1.61 crore. In addition, the government has been awarding scholarships to students of government and government-aided arts and science colleges to pursue research studies. Those who have secured 60 per cent and above marks in postgraduate courses are eligible for this scholarship. Those who join research courses after completion of post-graduation are eligible to receive the scholarship for three years and those who join after completion of M.Phil., are eligible for a two-year scholarship.

Among those who have joined research courses from January 1st to December 31st every year, 120 candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained, subject chosen, and communal categories. Each selected student will be awarded Rs 5,000 per month. Thus, a total of Rs 60,000 per year will be paid through the principal of the colleges.

Similarly, to encourage the students to pursue the teaching profession, and to scale postgraduate education, demand-driven research and development, and innovation, the government has sanctioned a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month to post-graduate students of government engineering colleges. The number of students availing of post-graduate scholarships in engineering colleges has increased from 600 to 1,200 from 2021-22 onwards.