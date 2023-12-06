Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin takes stock of Cyclone Michaung

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of effected areas due to Cyclone Michaung on Wednesday and distributed basic necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.





"The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets basic necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our field work with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" MK Stalin posted on X. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises."

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state. Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone affected areas on Wednesday morning. In the late hours of Tuesday, CM Stalin posted on X and said that the entire government machinery has been working hard to remove the effects of Cyclone Michaung.

"The entire government machinery, such as ministers, officials, police, sanitation workers, and corporation workers are working hard to quickly remove the effects of the Cyclone Michaung calamity that surrounds us. I request that many more comrades should immediately join hands with the relief work along with the members of the club who are helping in the field. Members of the affected areas come quickly!" CM Stalin said on X.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday. "Depression(Remnant of CS MICHAUNG) over NE Telangana adj S Chhattisgarh, S Interior Odisha, Coastal AP moved north northeastwards in past 06 hrs and weakened to Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 830 hrs of 6 Dec. Likely to weaken into Low Pressure Area in next 12 hrs" the IMD said.

According to officiials, the flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung had claimed 17 on Tuesday. On Wednesday the Chennai Police reported 6 more death. According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.

Flood warning announcements through the public address system were also being made by GCP in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation for those living in the low-lying areas along the Adyar River bank, an official release stated. The state officials were also trying their best to respond to distress messages on social media and extend timely and necessary assistance, sources said.

The Chennai Police also said that low lying areas of Manapakkam and Thuraipakkam were visited by Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha & DC Mount and relief & rescue measures with the assistance Chennai Corporation officials were provided.

In an attempt to flush rainwater out of the city, another corporation of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, dispatched twelve 41-HP motors to Chennai for flood relief operations.



