Tamil Nadu class 12 supplementary exams 2024 to begin on June 25

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that the Class 12 supplementary examinations for students who did not pass the recent public exams will commence on June 25, 2024. The detailed exam schedule will be released tomorrow, according to the department.

Students planning to appear for the supplementary exams must apply through their respective schools starting May 14. Direct individual applications will not be accepted, as reported by Maalaimalar.

Earlier today, the Class 12 public examination results were declared across Tamil Nadu. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi officially released the results at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

The overall pass percentage has improved slightly this year, increasing to 95.03% from 94.56% last year. A total of 7,53,142 students have cleared the examination.