Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams: Original marksheets to be issued from today

The students can get these original documents from their schools while independent candidates can collect them from the centre they took their examinations at, the department added.

1 Aug 2024
Representative Image (Daily Thanthi)

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations has informed that original marksheets and certificates for students who have written the Class 12 public examination will be issued from August 1 (today).

Further details can be found on: www.dge.tn.gov.in.

