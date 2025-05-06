Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results to be announced on May 8

CHENNAI: The results of the Class 12 public examinations in Tamil Nadu will be released on May 8, a day earlier than the previously announced date of May 9, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The correction of answer sheets has been completed, and all necessary arrangements have been made to inform students of their results on time.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations had initially stated that results would be declared on May 9.

However, in a recent update, officials confirmed that the release date has been advanced.

Steps have been taken to ensure that students are aware of the exam results date.