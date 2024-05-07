Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results: Student dies by suicide due to low marks

CHENNAI: A class 12 student committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Monday in Vairavan kovil area near Ramanathapuram for getting low marks in the board examination.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the deceased was identified as Soumya alias Kishorni (17) was a student in Vannkundu Government Higher Secondary School.

As the exam results were announced yesterday, Soumya had passed the exams, however she was disheartened by the scores and it was not up to her expectation. In this situation, she hanged herself when no one was at home.

Kenikarai police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for post mortem.

Police has initiated investigation regarding it.