Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2024 declared
Among 38 districts, Coimbatore district recorded the highest percentage in the State with 96.02 %.
CHENNAI: For the academic year 2023-24, Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 91.17 in Class 11 exam results this year.
Further down the list, Erode and Tiruppur district recorded 95.56 % pass percent and 95.23 % pass percent.
