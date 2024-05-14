Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2024 declared

Among 38 districts, Coimbatore district recorded the highest percentage in the State with 96.02 %.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 May 2024 4:55 AM GMT
Nearly 9 lakh Class 11 students appeared for the first public exams in TN and Puducherry

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2023-24, Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 91.17 in Class 11 exam results this year.

Further down the list, Erode and Tiruppur district recorded 95.56 % pass percent and 95.23 % pass percent.

Online Desk

