Tamil Nadu Class 11 board exam: Here is when and how you can check your results

CHENNAI: The much-awaited results of the Tamil Nadu Class 11 board examination are set to be released on May 14 at 9:30 am.

Once the results are published, students who wrote the exams can conveniently access their results on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

They can download their scorecards using their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

This year's Class 11 board exams took place between March 4 and March 25.

Here are steps to download your scorecards:

1. Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

2. Click the 'TN Class XI Std Result' 2024 link

3. Fill your registration number, date of birth, and the given captcha code.

4. Click submit and check your results

5. Keep a printout of your Class 11 Result 2024 scorecard for your records.