Tamil Nadu: Class 10 students can download hall tickets for board exam from March 14

CHENNAI: For the Class 10 board exam to commence on March 28 across Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed students to collect hall tickets for the exam from March 14.

For the academic year 2024-25, over 9.13 lakh students in class 10 are set to appear for the final exam from March 28 till April 15.

The exams will be conducted in 4,113 centres with more than 45,000 teachers engaged in various examination processes and over 4,800 flying squads involved to prevent malpractice for all three higher secondary classes.

As per DGE notification, for the upcoming Class 10 exam, students can download the hall tickets from the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in from the afternoon of March 14.

The hall tickets can be downloaded using the user ID and password and the respective school management will be involved in downloading the document for the students and distributing them among students.

"In case of corrections in name, date of birth and other credentials, district education officers can get it corrected by the superintendent of concerned exam centres. Following which, school principals can make corrections in the list,” added DGE notification.

Meanwhile, in case of complaints, queries and clarifications related to the final exam, students of classes 10,11 and 12 use general helpline numbers 94983-83075 and 94983-83076 along with 14417.

Additionally, a full-time exam control room has been set up at the DGE office in Chennai to facilitate the students/candidates/public to voice their complaints, comments and doubts. The control room will be functional from 8 am to 8 pm every day on the examination days.