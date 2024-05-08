Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam: Here is when and how you can get your results

CHENNAI: The results of the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination will be announced on May 10 at 9.30 am.

Once released, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in.

Students can download the scorecards using their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth, once released.

This year, the Class 10 board examinations were conducted between March 26 and April 8.

Here are steps to download your scorecards:

1. Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

2. Click the 'TN SSLC Class Xth Std Result' 2024 link

3. Fill your roll number, date of birth, and the given captcha code.

4. Click submit and check your results

5. Keep a printout of your TN SSLC Result 2024 marksheet for your records.