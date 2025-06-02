Tamil Nadu churning out unfit doctorates, claims Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi stirred a fresh controversy on Sunday, stating that a significant number of doctorate holders in the State lack both adequate education and practical skills.

Delivering the keynote address at the "From Battlefield to Diplomacy: Operation Sindoor Decoded" event organised by the Chennai Citizens Forum in T Nagar here, the Chancellor of State universities drew a sharp contrast between India's growing global stature and what he described as the declining quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu.

"There are 20 State universities in Tamil Nadu, and around 7,000 PhDs are awarded annually. But most of them lack the education and skills expected of doctoral holders," he remarked, triggering murmurs among the audience.

He underlined the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP), calling it "essential for educational development and national progress."

Lauding India's trajectory since 2021, Governor Ravi said, "India has emerged as a rapidly growing economy with 140 crore people as its strength. The NEP will accelerate our growth. IIT Madras alone has secured 400 patents, a testament to India's innovation potential."

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Ravi described it as a resounding demonstration of India's military prowess.

"It has showcased our strength to the world. While the international community has applauded it, some opposition parties within the country continue to raise questions. Minor setbacks in wars are inevitable, but we must not be disheartened," he asserted.

Retired Air Marshal M Matheswaran, who took part in the event, echoed the Governor's sentiment, calling Operation Sindoor "a milestone" and praising the use of indigenous defence technologies.