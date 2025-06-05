Tamil Nadu: CBI team collects docus from victims in Parivar Dairies cheating case

TIRUCHY: Sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, interrogated the victims in the Parivar Dairies and Allied Ltd cheating case in Thanjavur.

The Madhya Pradesh-based Parivar Dairies and Allied Ltd and PDA Foundation was started in 2008 and its branch in Madurai was opened in 2010. The firm collected deposits from people across the State and the company was shut in 2015 without any intimation to the depositors. Later, it was found that the firm had conned over Rs 1,500 crore of 1.74 lakh depositors from Tamil Nadu.

The depositors had filed a case with the Economic Offences Wing police along with the original deposit certificate and they had also approached the Madras High Court. Subsequently, in 2018, the case was transferred to CBI which had commenced investigation and arrested several persons involved in the cheating including the agents who had collected money from the depositors.

Later, the court directed the CBI to meet the victims and collect proper documents from them. Against such a backdrop, the officials visited as many as 13 places across the State including Chennai, Tiruthani, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Erode, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, and Ramanathapuram.

A team of officials, on Tuesday, arrived at Thanjavur and met the depositors from the district at Thanjavur Tahsildar office. The officials collected the documents from the depositors. Over a hundred depositors arrived with their documents and submitted them to the officials. The document verification would continue till June 14.