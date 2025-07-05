Tamil Nadu: Cauvery brims, but Sengipatti parched, rue Thanjavur farmers

TIRUCHY: As the lands in the Sengipatti region in Thanjavur appear to be parched despite excess water being released into the Cauvery and the Kollidam, the farmers demand water distribution through the Kattalai Mettu canal and extended Uyyankondan river to recharge as many as 85 water bodies in the region and staged a protest on Saturday.

According to the farmers, Sengipatti and Boothalur areas receive water through the New Kattalai Mettu canal and Uyyankondan river, which would irrigate around 30,000 acres of land. As many as 61 tanks are recharged through New Kattalai Mettu Vaikal, while 24 tanks are filled through the Uyyankondan river, and these water bodies also help recharge the groundwater level.

“Though Sengipatti and Boothalur are located near Grand Anicut, the water bodies in these areas are dry. But the excess water from Mettur has been let into Kollidam, which flows into the sea, going to waste,” said Jeevakumar, the farmer from Sengipatti who led the protest.

He urged the government to divert the excess water from the Mayanur barrage and release it into the New Kattalai Mettu Canal and the extended Uyyankondan river. If diverted, it will reach Sengipatti and Boothalur areas, and the water could be stored in all 85 water bodies in the region, he said.

He appealed for the release of water from Mayanur on the same day when the Grand Anicut is opened, so that the farmers would get adequate water for irrigation and go ahead with cultivation. On Saturday, the farmers staged a protest in the Miniyan tank at Sengipatti and raised slogans in support of their demands.