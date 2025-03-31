Tamil Nadu: Career handbook released for Class 12 students

CHENNAI: As the board exams for Class 12 students are over and the results are expected in May, the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has released a comprehensive handbook-2025 to provide detailed knowledge about higher studies and competitive exams.

The 73-page handbook will give all the information not only for higher studies but also about various competitive exams that would be conducted both by the Union and the State governments.

The bilingual book also contains various engineering entrance exams for admissions in IITs across the country, and other premier institutes run by the Centre. A senior official from the Labour Department said that the book will also have detailed information about MBBS and paramedical courses offered by several universities across the country.

“Other information including opportunities for students in commerce streams, and also in Arts and Science subjects is available in the book,” he stated. “Courses in Agriculture, Law and Polytechnic colleges are also listed in it. Students can also find information on government-sponsored educational loans (both State and Centre). Details on the courses offered by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation are also available.”

The book also contains all the website addresses of universities and institutions. “Job opportunities available in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are in the book. Students can download it from the Labour Department website for full reference,” the official said.