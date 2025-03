Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall on April 2 and 3

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a heavy rain warning for various districts in Tamil Nadu, predicting rainfall on April 2 and 3.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore district; Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni and Dindigul districts.

On April 3, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Erode districts, the RMC report added.

The Meteorological Centre has also predicted light to moderate rain at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 4 and 5.