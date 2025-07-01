Tamil Nadu: Boy ends life after teacher chides him

TIRUCHY: A class 11 boy of a private school in Thanjavur died by suicide on Monday, frustrated after the teacher scolded him using abusive words against him for speaking to a girl.

It is said that S Sriram (16), son of Srinivasan, a baker from Madhakottai, is pursuing class 11 in a private school in Thanjavur.

On Monday morning, Sriram did not come out of his room even after a long time, and Srinivasan, who broke open the door of the room, found that Sriram was hanging. Shocked parents rushed him to a private hospital but he was declared dead.

On information, Thanjavur Medical College police retrieved the body and sent it to the medical college hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the police retrieved a letter written by Sriram in which he stated that the teacher Simhas Raj, who saw him speaking with a classmate girl, scolded him in front of all his classmates. He also noted that the teacher had used abusive words, which frustrated him and forced him to take the extreme step.

In the meantime, the relatives of Sriram went to the school and staged a protest. They also demanded the arrest of the teacher. On information, SP R Rajaram rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating kin of the deceased.

Later, the police registered a case against the teacher Simhas Raj (30) and arrested him.