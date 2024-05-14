Tamil Nadu BJP unit flays DMK govt over 'sanction' against Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Tuesday flayed the ruling DMK government over its 'sanction' against party president K Annamalai.

According to ANS Prasad, State BJP spokesperson, As Annamalai has huge support of Tamil people, he will continue to expose the DMK government's malpractices.

"The ruling DMK government should do good for the people at least for a few days. Otherwise, DMK will face a huge defeat in 2026 Assembly polls like the huge defeat it faced in 2011 and people will throw out the DMK government, " Prasad said in a statement, adding that no matter how many cases are filed, the work of Annamalai cannot be stopped.

The BJP leader further said, "Thus, Annamalai fever is haunting DMK, the DMK leaders are daydreaming that somehow, they can implicate him in some cases and eradicate him from active politics. The ruling DMK government is planning to file a case against Annamalai based on the complaint filed by one such 'DMK'goon' Piyush Manush and spreading false information that the Governor had accorded sanction to prosecute Annamalai. But, the Raj Bhavan has denied the news."

Recalling the cases filed against BJP cadres, Prasad said in the last three years, false cases have been filed against hundreds of BJP functionaries and cadres who criticised the DMK government.

"Many people, including state-level functionaries, were arrested in the middle of the night and driven for hundreds of kilometres in a police vehicle. The DMK government is using the State police to control the voice of democracy, " he noted.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, the BJP spokesperson said whenever the DMK comes to power in Tamil Nadu, it continues to crush those who express criticisms and expose irregularities with the weapon of government machinery.