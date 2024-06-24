Tamil Nadu BJP sacks 3 district-level leaders for trying to extort Dharmapuram Adheenam

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Sunday relieved three district functionaries from their posts, including S Agoram, who were involved in an attempt to extort money from the Dharmapuram Adheenam by threatening to release obscene audio and video clips connected with the Adheenam.

“S Baskar, District president - Tiruvarur, K Agoram, District president - Mayiladuthurai and C Senthilarasan, District general secretary - Tiruvarur of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party are immediately relieved from the posts of the party they are holding,” a circular issued by BJP state president K Annamalai read.

The move comes after the decision taken in the state BJP’s core committee meeting, held on June 19. According to the Core Committee’s decision, the three district functionaries, who indulged in criminal activities, were relieved from their posts. “All three district-level leaders were involved in criminal activities and acted against their own party. Agoram has acted contrary to the ideology of the party and has threatened Adheenam.

Baskar and Senthilarasan were involved in the case of attacking their own party men. Therefore, the party had recommended action against them. However, they were not completely dismissed from BJP,” a senior leader told DT Next, on anonymity.