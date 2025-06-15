Tamil Nadu: BJP leaders congratulate NEET achievers

CHENNAI: State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday extended their hearty congratulations to the six achievers, who have secured ranks among the top 100 in the recently held NEET-UG examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

In a social media post, Nainar Nagenthran said, “It is a matter of immense joy that six students from Tamil Nadu —Suryanarayana, Abhinith Nagarajan, Pugazhenthi, Hrithik, Rakesh, and Prajan Srivari — have earned top 100 positions at the national level. I am especially proud of Suryanarayana from Tirunelveli, who has emerged as the state topper. My best wishes to all students who have achieved this milestone through sheer determination and hard work.”

Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also lauded the performance of the state’s students.

“Out of nearly 1.2 lakh students who appeared from Tamil Nadu, an impressive 76,181 have cleared NEET. It’s commendable that 26,950 students opted to write the exam in Tamil. Suryanarayana scoring 99.99% is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu,” she said.

To those who could not clear the exam, she encouraged, “Don’t lose heart. A repeaters’ exam is available. Accept the challenge and prepare to succeed next time.”

