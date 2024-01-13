Begin typing your search...
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai visits Delhi
The Pongal event will also be attended by PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.
CHENNAI: TN BJP chief Annamalai has left for New Delhi on Saturday. He would take part in the Pongal celebrations hosted by Minister of State L Murugan.
Annamalai is expected to discuss Lok Sabha election alliance in Tamil Nadu during the event.
