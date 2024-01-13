Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jan 2024 9:31 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai visits Delhi
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai. Daily Thanthi

CHENNAI: TN BJP chief Annamalai has left for New Delhi on Saturday. He would take part in the Pongal celebrations hosted by Minister of State L Murugan.

The Pongal event will also be attended by PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Annamalai is expected to discuss Lok Sabha election alliance in Tamil Nadu during the event.

AnnamalaiTN BJP chief AnnamalaiAnnamalai Delhi visitJP NaddaTamil NaduAmit ShahNarendra ModiLok Sabha election
Online Desk

