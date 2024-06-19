Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai chairs key meeting in Chennai on June 19

CHENNAI: BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai is chairing a central committee consultation meeting on Wednesday at the party office, 'Kamalayalam', in Chennai.

Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs L Murugan and ex-state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan are attending the meeting.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the upcoming Vikravandi assembly bypoll will likely be the focus of today's meeting.

Additionally, the Saffron party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in the state is expected to be discussed in the meeting