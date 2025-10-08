Tamil Nadu-based startup launches unmanned helicopter that can perform intercity cargo deliveries

CHENNAI: In a major milestone, a Tamil Nadu based startup has developed a helicopter designed to transport a significant amount of cargo between two cities under barely two hours.

According to a report in The Times of India, Enlite Helicopters Pvt Ltd, a start-up from Tiruvallur, recently showcased an unmanned aircraft at AeroDefCon 2025, which is capable of carrying 70 kgs of cargo between cities like Chennai and Bengaluru within a couple of hours.

Senior officials at Enlite noted that the innovation would significantly help to overcome the limitations of battery-operated drones that are being used now and are confined to short-duration flights. The Enlite helicopter is powered by high-octane fuel which would enable it to soar to greater speeds and cover longer distances. Another major advantage is that the helicopter can be quickly returned to service after a short refueling period.

The aircraft is engineered to cover a variety of operations such as intercity logistics, supplying to remote or inaccessible areas and supporting defense operations. With a range of 500 kilometers, a top speed of 200 kmph, the chopper is said to have an endurance of three hours and would be a great option for deliveries that are time sensitive.

Experts at Enlite said that the helicopter features a single-rotor design which provides higher lift efficiency and better stability. The chopper measures 4.5 meters in length, is six feet tall and weighs 200 kgs. It may be noted that it is designed to withstand bad weather conditions as well.

Enlite Helicopters, which was founded in 2020, had earlier focused on a manned aircraft before shifting to develop unmanned cargo models. The company's latest model, the Enlite R3, is reportedly in its final testing stages and it will be certified and operated under India's Drone Regulations, 2021.

While the company reportedly sources nearly 70 percent of its components indigenously, it may be noted that it is currently in discussions with defense organizations for the same.