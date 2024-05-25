Tamil Nadu at receiving end as neighbours don’t abide by inter-state pacts, SC verdicts, point officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, being a lower riparian state, is always finding itself at the receiving end as the neighbouring states have “total disregard” for the decades-old accords over the inter-state water disputes or the Supreme Court’s directions. The state government, according to senior officials, would fight tooth and nail to safeguard its rights over the issue.

The state is now facing three prong problems from the Left government in Kerala over Mullaiperiyar dam, Congress government in Karnataka over Cauvery water and its own set of problems with the Andhra Pradesh government, which built over 20 check dams across Palar and its tributaries.

These moves not only denied Tamil Nadu that is in the downstream of Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar and Palar rivers its due share of water, but also left the state government in a tough spot as the opposition AIADMK is mounting pressure.

According to the 1892 pact between the then Mysore State and Madras Presidency, no construction activities were allowed without the consensus of the riparian states. However, the upper riparian states have no regard for the century-old agreement nor the SC verdicts and direction of Cauvery Water Management Authority and the tribunals.

“So, we are facing such a problem and it’s nothing new. In fact, it’s a perennial problem. Our government has already communicated to the Centre, asking it to direct the expert committee not to entertain Kerala government’s proposal regarding construction of a new dam in the vicinity of Mullaiperiyar dam,” said a senior official, preferring anonymity.

He recalled Minister Duraimurugan’s remark that they were “unhappy over the Centre for failing to act appropriately,” to uphold the rights of the lower riparian states.

Besides this, the Kerala government’s move to build a check dam across Silanthi River, a tributary of Amaravathi that merges with Cauvery in Thirumukkudal near Mayanur in Karur, further gives ammunition to the opposition party to take on the DMK government.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to his counterpart, asking him to stop the construction activities across Silanthi river. However, these issues refuse to die down.

Senior officials in the WRD, citing the SC’s orders in 2006 and 2014, said that orders uphold the rights of TN and elaborated on the structural safety of the reservoir.

Hence, the Kerala government’s attempt would not bring any change. “The SC, in its verdict in 2014, had clearly stated that an experts (supervisory) committee will look into the strengthening of the structure of Mullaiperiyar. Kerala government’s move is against the SC verdict,” said an official.

Vice president of AIKS P Shanmugam said that they strongly oppose Kerala for its act.

“It was unacceptable to see the people elected government acting against SC verdict and federalism,” Shanmugam said and added that the farmers’ community would oppose it.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson said that the Centre is empowered to take action against the state that goes against the direction of the SC verdict. However, it remains a mute spectator with a hidden agenda.