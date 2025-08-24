Tamil Nadu: Asst labour commissioner among 2 arrested by CBI

CHENNAI: Following the sting operation orchestrated by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a bribery case, sleuths have arrested an Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central) with the Ministry of Labour & Employment and a private individual on Friday, the central agency said.

The CBI began the investigation after a case was registered on August 21 against Ramesh Kumar, the official with the Labour Ministry, three personnel from a private company, a private individual and other unknown persons.

The gratification was allegedly solicited through a private intermediary from a company working on a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project in Tiruchy.

The bribe was demanded in exchange for issuing two crucial labour licenses to the company. Having undertaken the NHAI contract, the company had applied for these licenses at the office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central) in Puducherry.

The absence of these licenses had resulted in pending payments from the NHAI, creating financial pressure on the company. Following the registration of the case, the CBI laid a trap and intercepted both the accused public servant and the private middleman.

During the operation, the entire amount of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the office chamber of the Assistant Labour Commissioner.

Both individuals were placed under arrest and were produced before the competent court in Puducherry, which has remanded them in judicial custody until September 4.

