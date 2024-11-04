Tamil Nadu Assembly session likely in December; debates over Udhayanidhi's elevation, electoral alliance on cards

CHENNAI: The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) is likely to be convened in December, the first one after Udhayanidhi Stalin assumed charge as Deputy Chief Minister.

The upcoming assembly session is expected to see some major announcements and heated debates, given Udhayanidhi’s elevation, and the recent onslaught by the opposition against the DMK government over alleged law and order deterioration, drug menace, monsoon fury, and electoral alliances.

"As the TNLA session is usually held once in six months, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session could be convened in December," government sources disclosed to DT Next.

"Speaker M Appavu is now in Sydney for the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), accompanied by TNLA Secretary Srinivasan. They are scheduled to reach Chennai on November 17. Once they reach the capital city, the Speaker will discuss with Chief Minister MK Stalin and announce the date of the TNLA session," sources said.

This time, the session will last for four to five days and the assembly will reconvene by January or February for the annual Governor's address, said the source.

The assembly was last convened for a debate on the demand for grants for various departments in the last week of June.