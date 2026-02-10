Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: BJP caps ambitions at 20 per cent seats

Santhosh also set clear expectations for cadre mobilisation. Those allotted seats were asked to contribute at least 70 per cent of the campaign effort in their respective constituencies, while party workers not contesting were urged to put in a minimum of 30 per cent effort to ensure the success of NDA candidates. "Every worker has a defined role in the alliance's victory," he reportedly told the gathering.

On internal party matters, Santhosh is said to have refrained from commenting on former State president K Annamalai's public announcement stepping aside as Assembly election in-charge, and advised workers not to make any remarks on the issue.

He also hinted that the Assembly elections could be held in the first week of April, possibly in the first phase itself, sources said.