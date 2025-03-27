Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill

    Excluding the BJP, which staged a walk-out, the principal opposition, the AIADMK, and allies supported the resolution.

    27 March 2025
    Chief Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin led government on Thursday passed a resolution against the Union government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024.

    Excluding the BJP, which staged a walk-out, the principal opposition, the AIADMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (India), Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi and allies supported the resolution.

