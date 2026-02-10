Tamil Nadu Assembly election likely to be in second week of April: Report

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly election is likely to be held in the second week of April, with polling expected to take place in a single phase on April 13. The final electoral roll for the state will be published on February 17.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April–May in five states: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam.
The official poll schedule is expected to be announced by the end of this month or early March by the Election Commission of India.
With the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on February 10, the final voter list will be released on February 17, and only those whose names appear on the list will be eligible to vote.
Meanwhile, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Eturu is expected to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday.
She is likely to hold discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik and representatives of recognised political parties, besides reviewing polling booth arrangements and voter statistics.
The Election Commission has decided to conduct Assembly elections in the five States in multiple phases. According to sources in Delhi, Tamil Nadu is expected to vote in the second phase, with polling likely to be held in a single phase in the second week of April, specifically on Apri 13, as quoted in the Daily Thanthi report.