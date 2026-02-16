Tamil Nadu: ASP crashes jeep into govt hospital wall, injured

Balamurugan is serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Perambalur district. On Monday morning, he was driving his official police jeep from Thuraiyur Road towards Perambalur.



When the vehicle crossed the Perambalur Government Higher Secondary School, he reportedly lost control of the jeep. The vehicle veered off course and rammed into the hospital kitchen compound wall opposite the road.

The jeep did not stop on impact, but broke through the wall and came to a halt near the kitchen entrance. Hospital staff usually carry out cleaning work near the kitchen area in the morning. However, as no one was present there at the time of the incident, a major mishap was averted, police stated.