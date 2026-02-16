Tamil Nadu: ASP crashes jeep into govt hospital wall, injured

PERAMBALUR: A police jeep driven by Additional Superintendent of Police Balamurugan crashed through the compound wall of the Perambalur District Government Headquarters Hospital and entered the premises on Monday morning.
Balamurugan is serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Perambalur district. On Monday morning, he was driving his official police jeep from Thuraiyur Road towards Perambalur.
When the vehicle crossed the Perambalur Government Higher Secondary School, he reportedly lost control of the jeep. The vehicle veered off course and rammed into the hospital kitchen compound wall opposite the road.
The jeep did not stop on impact, but broke through the wall and came to a halt near the kitchen entrance. Hospital staff usually carry out cleaning work near the kitchen area in the morning. However, as no one was present there at the time of the incident, a major mishap was averted, police stated.
Balamurugan sustained minor injuries in the accident and was admitted to the hospital. He was treated as an outpatient and later discharged. The front portion of the jeep was severely damaged.After receiving the information, the Perambalur police reached the scene and conducted an inquiry.
During the inquiry, it was stated that a dog suddenly crossed the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, Balamurugan applied the brakes. However, as the brakes reportedly did not function properly, he lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the hospital compound wall and entered the premises, police said.
The jeep was later removed from the spot.