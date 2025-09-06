Tamil Nadu: As ‘unity’ pressure mounts, party backs EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami finds himself caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, as pressure mounts from senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan to bring together the breakaway factions and rebuild a “reunited” AIADMK.

Political analysts have opined that Palaniswami is in an inescapable position. They described Sengottaiyan’s revolt as a hallmark of the BJP’s political strategy to exert control over its ally. They, however, predicted that Palaniswami would never risk his position in the party and remain firm against the re-entry of the expelled leaders.

Several MLAs and senior leaders have rallied behind Palaniswami and his leadership. “For us, after MGR and Amma (Jayalalithaa), Edappadiyar (Palaniswami) is the leader of the party. He has faced many difficult situations and successfully overcome them.

Though this has not translated into electoral gains, we still believe in his leadership,” said a sitting MLA from the western region.

Another MLA from the region echoed the sentiment, describing Palaniswami as a “man of action” who remains resolute in his decisions, unlike other seniors.

Party treasurer and former minister Dindigul C Srinivasan sidestepped reporters’ pointed questions regarding Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum, stating that the party chief would take the final call. Outspoken Sellur K Raju declined to respond, despite reporters’ persistent efforts, while many senior leaders remained incommunicado.

Further, the silence of Natham R Viswanathan, SP Velumani, KP Anbalagan, and two others, who were part of the unsuccessful mission to reunite the AIADMK six months ago, suggests they are neither willing to antagonise Palaniswami nor interested in triggering yet another split within the party.

“We have to admit that if EPS agrees to a reunion, it could help the party form the Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) government in 2026. Otherwise, he will remain Leader of Opposition. As Palaniswami sees Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran as threats to his position, he is unlikely to take that risk,” said a former district secretary from the northern district.

Political analyst Rajan Kurai Krishnan called Sengottaiyan’s revolt the saffron party’s “last card in its ongoing political gambit” to control its ally. State BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran’s quick response in support of the reunion call left little room for doubt.

“If he jumps the gun against the BJP, it will result in an EPS-less AIADMK faction. So, he might resort to prolonged negotiations, but whatever decision he takes will ultimately prove unfavourable to him,” he added.

Senior journalist and political critic ‘Tharasu’ Shyam remarked that Palaniswami had earlier successfully negated BJP leader Amit Shah’s sustained efforts on the same issue. “So, he would not budge to Sengottaiyan’s demand,” he said.

He added that this could potentially lead to yet another faction under Sengottaiyan, if the latter chose to act on his tall words and attempt to reunite the divided factions.