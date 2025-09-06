Tamil Nadu: Ariyalur farmer steps on live wire on field, dies

TIRUCHY: A farmer was electrocuted after accidentally coming into contact with the live electric wire that was lying on the field in Ariyalur on Saturday.

T Balakrishnan (66) of Keezha Pazhuvur was cultivating his land with well irrigation. The incident occurred on Saturday when he went to his field to water the crops.

However, he did not notice the electric line lying on the land, and he accidentally stepped onto it. He was electrocuted and died on the spot. Based on the information, Keezha Pazhuvur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

They sent the body to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. Further investigations are on.