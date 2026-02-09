Tamil Nadu archaeology department sent 45 excavation proposals for Centre's nod: Govt to Parliament

In 2025, it sent 12 proposals, out of which four have been approved and the remaining eight are "under consideration", according to the data.

The number of proposals received from Tamil Nadu's state archaeology department in other years stood as: 12 in 2021, eight in 2022, three in 2023 and 10 in 2024. All these requests were approved, according to the data.

In August 2025, MPs Kanimozhi and S Venkatesan had also put queries to Shekhawat on the Keezhadi excavation in Tamil Nadu, which has been mired in controversy.

The report on Keezhadi excavation for the first two seasons was "vetted" by experts, and "deficiencies" in methodology, chronology, interpretation, presentation and analytical rigour were communicated to the lead excavator, the government had told Lok Sabha then.