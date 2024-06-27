Tamil Nadu: Archaeologists unearths flint seal at Sennanur site

CHENNAI: State Minister for Finance and Archeology, Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday informed that the archaeologists of the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) have unearthed a flint seal in the ongoing excavation work at Sennanur site in Krishnagiri district.

The flint seal measures 4.5 cm in length and 3.2 cm in diameter, he noted.

On June 24, a broken Neolithic tool was found in the excavation site in Sennanur.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated exploratory excavations in eight archaeological sites across Tamil Nadu, including Keeladi in Sivaganga and the nearby site of Kondhagai, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar, Keezhnamandi in Tiruvannamalai, Porpanakottai in Pudukkottai, Thirumalapuram in Tenkasi, Sennanur in Krishnagiri, Kongalnagaram in Tiruppur and Marungur in Cuddalore districts.

Sennanur came into the spotlight after bricks dating back to the Sangam period were unearthed last year.

An early historic site, Sennanur site, revealed terracotta artefacts, russet-coated painted ware, and red and black ware.

It is also a site where preliminary evidence of brick structures were found.

According to archeological sources, it is one of three sites where bricks were seen.

The archeological site at Sennanur is at the foothills spread over 20 acres with archeological imprints 2.5 mtr in depth.

Sennanur is also flanked by hill caves, where three caves have rock paintings signifying life that predated 5,000 years.