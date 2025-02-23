Tamil Nadu: Appoint us as multipurpose workers, urge RCH sanitary workers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Primary Health Centers Reproductive and Child Health Contract Sanitary Workers' Welfare Association has urged the state health department to appoint them as Tamil Nadu Multipurpose Workers. The long pending demand of the workers has been reiterated since not all of them have been appointed.

The workers demand that the remaining RCH sanitary workers who have not been appointed as multipurpose hospital workers should be appointed and given a salary hike. As many as 210 RCH sanitary workers who have completed 60 years of age have been demanding to be given retirement benefits and relieved from duty.

In a meeting on Sunday, the association discussed that despite the government's assurance to appoint the RCH sanitary workers as multipurpose hospital workers, there has been a delay. Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctors' Association for Social Equality urged the government to take immediate action to address the issue.

The association has also requested that the government to provide immediate appointment orders to RCH sanitary workers who have been selected as multipurpose hospital workers and release the names of 100 RCH sanitary workers who have not been appointed yet.

"We have been requesting to provide reasons for not selecting 946 RCH sanitary workers. The remaining 736 RCH sanitary workers should be appointed as multipurpose hospital workers, considering their long service and given equal pay for equal work," said the association state president N S Selvaraj.

He added that the workers should be exempted from continuing to work for a meager monthly wage of Rs 1500 and they should be paid the pending salary arrears from 2017 and given retirement benefits. Family compensation should be given to the families of more than ten sanitary workers who died during work or while in service. In some places, sanitary workers and multipurpose hospital workers have not been paid wages for three months. This should be paid immediately," he added.