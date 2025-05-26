Tamil Nadu: Applications open for UG degree prog in Tanuvas

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) invites online applications from candidates of TN for admission to the UG programmes for the academic year 2025-2026. Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc) will be for 5.5 years with 660 seats in seven colleges under the university.

Out of this, 15% is reserved for candidates selected by the Veterinary Council of India. B Tech food technology and poultry technology with 40 seats each, and dairy technology will have 20 seats. Of this, 15% for B Tech (Food Technology) and (Dairy Technology) is reserved for candidates selected by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

More details are available on Tanuvas’s official website. Candidates should fill, upload necessary documents / certificates and submit the applications online on or before June 20. Only online applications will be accepted. NRIs can also visit the website for more details, added the release.