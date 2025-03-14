Tamil Nadu: Applications open for 208 doctors, nurse positions at government urban health and wellness centres

CHENNAI: The Public Health Department has announced the opening of applications for the recruitment of doctors and nurses, along with 832 medical staff roles for 208 additional urban health and wellness centres to be set up across various locations across the state including Chennai.

These positions will be filled on a contractual basis through the District Health Associations, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam stated that the doctors will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 60,000, while nurses will receive Rs 18,000 per month.

These centres, which operate from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, will provide essential medical services and tests.

Patients can also contact doctors through video conferencing to get treatment.

Interested candidates must submit their applications by March 24.

Interviews for shortlisted applicants will be conducted on April 1, with the results expected to be announced on April 2nd.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had previously announced the establishment of a total of 708 urban wellness centres within the Greater Chennai Corporation and surrounding areas.

As part of this initiative, 500 wellness centres, including 140 in Chennai, were inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 6 last year.