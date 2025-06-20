Tamil Nadu: Application window for readmission, institute transfer closes June 23

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) released fresh guidelines on readmission and institution transfer procedure for students of polytechnic colleges for the new academic year. The application window for the same will be open till June 23 (Monday), an official order from DoTE read.

The guidelines dictate students falling under stipulated categories, such as discontinuing education due to attendance shortage, alone can apply for readmission.

Those who wish to apply for readmission must have not completed six years (from the date of admission to diploma course) in case of full-time course, six and a half years in the case of sandwich course and seven years for part-time course.

About institution transfer, the DoTE said requests from government polytechnic colleges will be accepted to only other state-owned or aided institutes. The process will be permitted only at the beginning of the academic year to students in the third semester.

Transfer requests from government or aided polytechnic colleges to self-financing colleges and vice-versa will not be accepted.

However, students studying in self-supporting courses conducted by government-aided polytechnic colleges may apply for transfer to other self-financing polytechnic colleges and vice-versa.

Likewise, the students admitted under the government quota can be transferred to the government quota only and the students admitted under the management quota can be transferred to the management quota only.