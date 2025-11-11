Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu announces 2026 public holidays; 4 long weekends ahead

    The list includes major national and regional festivals

    11 Nov 2025
    Tamil Nadu government

    CHENNAI: The year 2026 will offer several long weekends for Tamil Nadu government employees and the general public, as per the list of 24 public holidays released by the State Government.

    The notification, issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, outlines that holidays such as Republic Day (January 26) and Ayudha Pooja (October 19) fall on Mondays, while May Day (May 1) and Christmas (December 25) occur on Fridays, automatically creating three-day weekends.

    Some holidays can also be turned into four-day weekends by taking just one day of leave. For example, taking leave on Friday, January 16, after Pongal (Thursday, January 15), or on Friday, May 29, after Bakrid (Thursday, May 28), would extend the break.

    Meanwhile, holidays like Ramzan (Saturday, March 21), Independence Day (Saturday, August 15) and Deepavali (Sunday, November 8) fall on weekends this year, meaning there is no long weekend advantage for those dates.

    The government’s holiday calendar also includes major regional and religious observances such as Tamil New Year on April 14 (Tuesday), Milad-un-Nabi on August 26 (Wednesday), and the Ayudha Pooja–Vijaya Dasami period on October 19 (Monday) and October 20 (Tuesday).

    The government further announced that April 1, 2026 (Wednesday), will be a holiday exclusively for Commercial and Co-operative Banks for annual closing of accounts.

    Public Holidays in Tamil Nadu – 2026

    Jan 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

    Jan 15 (Thursday) – Pongal

    Jan 16 (Friday) – Thiruvalluvar Day

    Jan 17 (Saturday) – Uzhavar Thirunal

    Jan 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

    Mar 21 (Saturday) – Ramzan (Idul Fitr)

    Apr 1 (Wednesday) – Annual Closing of Accounts (Banks Only)

    Apr 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year

    Apr 18 (Saturday) – Mahavir Jayanti

    May 1 (Friday) – May Day

    May 28 (Thursday) – Bakrid (Idul Azha)

    Aug 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

    Aug 26 (Wednesday) – Milad-un-Nabi

    Sep 5 (Saturday) – Krishna Jayanthi

    Sep 17 (Thursday) – Vinayagar Chaturthi

    Oct 2 (Friday) – Gandhi Jayanthi

    Oct 19 (Monday) – Ayudha Pooja

    Oct 20 (Tuesday) – Vijaya Dasami

    Nov 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali

    Dec 25 (Friday) – Christmas

