Tamil Nadu: Ambulance services all set for Deepavali

CHENNAI: GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), managing 108 ambulance services, has issued guidelines ahead of Deepavali, anticipating over 6,500 emergencies from Oct 19-21, which is 30% higher than usual.

According to a press release, all designated hot spots will be fully operational, and identified locations will be up and running. Preventive maintenance for all ambulances will be completed by October 17 to ensure full availability. The Emergency Response Centre (ERC) will function at full capacity across three shifts.

A single emergency response team, led by a manager, will be established for real-time oversight and coordination across districts. Both generators are operational, each with 2000 litres of fuel, supporting four days of operation. Essential support staff will work in shifts, coordinating with district authorities.

The 104 health helpline will operate with full staff to provide medical advice. Bike ambulances will be ready in congested and narrow areas. Dedicated fleets will be deployed at GHs for interferential therapy, added the press note.