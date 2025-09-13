Tamil Nadu allows 12–16 seater vans to operate as mini-buses

CHENNAI: To improve connectivity in rural and hill regions, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted the use of 12- to 16-seater vehicles to run as mini-buses. However, passengers will not be allowed to travel standing in these vans or small maxi cabs.

The move comes after the state’s June mini-bus scheme for areas with 100 or more households failed to attract enough operators.

Under the new measure, the minimum vehicle height requirement has been revised from 185 cm. Vans allowing standing passengers must be at least 200 cm tall, while those for seated passengers only can range from 150 to 200 cm, according to Daily Thanthi.

The Chief Secretary has directed district collectors to conduct a detailed study and submit a report on its implementation.

Also Read: TN govt claims mini-bus scheme a success, but Madipakkam residents beg to differ



