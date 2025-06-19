Tamil Nadu: All govt arts, science, engg, polytechnic colleges to have alumni associations

CHENNAI: To further improve the infrastructure facilities including funding system and for the first time, the Higher Education Department will be establishing an alumni association in all the government arts, science, engineering and polytechnic colleges. Unlike in private institutions, the government colleges in TN do not have a proper and official former student’s forum.

“There will be an active alumni association in each college that serves as a network for former students,” said a senior official from the department. “These associations will facilitate interaction, networking, and engagement with their alma mater. Each association will be established at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.”

At present there are 11 government engineering colleges, 54 polytechnic colleges and 165 arts and science colleges across the state catering education to lakhs of students every year. “A database of former students will be created. Every association will organise various programmes and events throughout the year according to the requirements of the colleges,” he added.

For fund raising, alumni are known to be better donors and can contribute to the financial aspects of the institution. “Funds will be used to develop infrastructure of the colleges periodically,” stated the official.

The proposed alumni associations will provide a broader platform for graduates to connect with each other, creating large professional relationships and potential business tie-ups. “The association will also provide required feedback on curriculum and syllabus and current industry trends, helping to ensure the college’s courses remain relevant. Similarly, the alumni can offer mentorship and guidance to current students, helping them prepare for their careers,” he stated.

Welcoming the government move, S Aashish Kumar, an IT consultant and an alumni member of a private college, opined: “Alumni associations act as a bridge between institutions and its graduates, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that extends far beyond the curriculum. Alumni members can create more job opportunities and also enable academia and industry relationships.”