Tamil Nadu: Aliyar dam inches towards FRL; flood alert sounded

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been sounded as the Aliyar dam in Pollachi is inching towards its full reservoir level (FRL).

As the water level crossed 118 feet, as against its FRL of 120 feet on Thursday morning, an alert has been issued to downstream villages located along the riverbank as a precautionary measure.

The dam reached 110 feet on June 28 and 115 feet on July 3. As of Thursday, 8 am, the storage level in the dam stood at 118.70 feet.

Heavy rains in Valparai over the last few days have led to an increase in inflow into the dam. Inflow into the dam increased gradually from 717 cusecs in the morning to 1,077 cusecs in the afternoon.

Around 1,329 cusecs of water have been released by opening the three sluices of the dam, resulting in flooding in the Aliyar river.

People gathered in large numbers to witness the splendid sight of water being discharged from the dam.

“Due to rains in catchment areas and release of water from Upper Aliyar dam to carry out maintenance works, the inflow into this dam has surged. The discharge will be either increased or decreased based on the inflow. People residing along the banks of the flooded river were asked to move to safety and advised not to bathe or wash clothes in the gushing water,” an official said.

The Aliyar dam irrigates about 6,400 acres under old ayacut areas and 44,000 acres under new ayacut areas. Water from the dam is also utilised to fulfil the drinking water requirement in certain parts of Coimbatore.