Tamil Nadu: AIADMK worker loses hearing power after cracker attack

TIRUCHY: Miscreants hurled country crackers on the house of an AIADMK functionary at Tirukattupalli in Thanjavur during the wee hours of Wednesday. Due to the impact, the AIADMK worker and former panchayat president lost his hearing power, it was alleged, and the police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

It is said that while N Balamurugan (45), an AIADMK branch secretary, was fast asleep in his house, he heard a loud noise at around 1 am. The noise is believed to have affected his hearing. His wife, Nirmala, also woke up hearing the noise and moved Balamurugan and their children to another room.

Soon after, Balamurugan, along with his wife Nirmala, came out and spotted two men fleeing from the spot on a two-wheeler. After Nirmala raised the alarm, the neighbours chased the duo in vain.

Subsequently, the residents passed on the information to the Tirukattupalli police, who investigated on Wednesday. Police probe revealed that the miscreants cut off the power supply before hurling the crackers.