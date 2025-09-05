Tamil Nadu: Aduthurai panchayat chief survives bomb attack

TIRUCHY: Authurai Town Panchayat Chairman Ma Ka Stalin of PMK had a narrow escape on Friday after an unidentified masked gang hurled a country bomb at him in the panchayat premises in broad daylight, while two car drivers of the chairman, who were waiting outside, sustained injuries.

On Friday afternoon, while Aduthurai Town Panchayat Chairman Stalin, who is also PMK State Executive Committee member, was discussing with a few partymen in his office in the panchayat office premises. His car drivers, Ilayaraja (44) from Kalambaram and Arunkumar (25) from Manjamalli, were waiting outside the office.

At around 12.30 pm, a seven-member gang arrived at the office premises by a car and suddenly started hurling country bombs and attacked both Ilayaraja and Arunkumar with lethal weapons when they attempted to stop the gang but both both Ilayaraja and Arunkumar sustained injuries after the gang attacked them.

When the injured were attempting to chase the gang, they started to hurl bombs at the office, damaging the windowpanes and furniture.

On hearing the noise, Chairman Stalin rushed to the toilet in his room for safety while the partymen who were in the room raised an alarm and chased them. Soon, the gang fled from the spot at around 12.35 pm.

On information, the supporters of Stalin gathered in front of the office and blocked the vehicle movement at Aduthurai main road, and the shops downed shutters in support of the protest. On Stalin’s request, the supporters withdrew the protest.

On information, Thanjavur SP R Rajaram rushed to the Town Panchayat office and conducted an inquiry. The Bomb Detection and Diffusal Squad also visited the spot and conducted an investigation, while sniffer dog Jack was also involved in the investigation.

The police retrieved the CCTV footage in which they found that the gang had escaped via Tirumangalakudi Main Road. The PMK Founder President Dr S Ramadoss had contacted Stalin and inquired about the incident.

Meanwhile, while speaking to media persons, Stalin said he was receiving life threats on several occasions and the police were aware of it, but the police protection that was given to him during the Lok Sabha polls when he was contesting for PMK in the Mayiladuthurai segment was withdrawn after the election.

“I have appealed for police protection several times, and I was asked to approach the court, but still, the decision on police protection is pending,” Stalin said.