Tamil Nadu: Adi Dravida department invites students to apply for hostels

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has invited students in schools and colleges to apply for the hostels operated under the department. For the 2025-26 academic year, applications are invited online (https://nallosai.tn.gov.in/) from students interested in staying in hostels operated under the ADW and Tribal Welfare department.

To apply, the annual income of the student’s family should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh. For more details, the department has urged students to contact the toll-free number 1800-599-7638 during 10 am-6 pm.

There are 1,141 school hostels, 152 college hostels, 18 ITI hostels, five polytechnic and 15 PG college hostels functioning under the department, catering to 98,909 students till 2024-25. However, in the new academic year, in each hostel, 5 more seats have been created to accommodate children of Sri Lankan Tamils.