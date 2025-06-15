Tamil Nadu: Accused attacks cop, ransacks police station in Madurai

MADURAI: In an audacious attack, V Chatrapatti police station was targeted by vandals on Sunday, leading to concerns over the safety of cops.

The police station falling under Peraiyur subdivision in Madurai district came under attack by an accused and his supporter, angry over bringing one of the history-sheeters’ father for inquiry to the police station.

The incident occurred in the small hours of Saturday. A couple of men barged into the station, and one of them pulled out a machete from behind his back under the influence of alcohol and threatened a cop before leaving some furniture damaged.

Superintendent of Police BK Arvind inspected the spot and held enquiries. The SP said the incident occurred at around 1 am when head constable Palpandi, who was on duty, found two men trespassing into the station and got into an altercation with them.

Investigations revealed that M Prabhakaran alias ‘Porali’ Prabhakaran of V Chatrapatti, along with his friend, trespassed at the station, quarrelled with the head constable and vandalised a computer and table before fleeing the scene. Further enquiries revealed that Muthuvel, the father of Prabhakaran, was picked by the Dindigul police for interrogation in connection with a case. Prabhakaran felt that the Dindigul police had wrongfully arrested his father, and infuriated by such action, he vented his outrage at the police station in V Chatrapatti.

As a result of frustration and resentment, Prabhakaran, along with his friend, took to the police station and attacked the station.

Further, the SP said four special teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (in-charge) of Peraiyur were formed to nab Prabhakaran and his friend, as the duo remain absconding.

Sources said the team is combing through CCTV footage and the duo would be nabbed soon. About fifteen cases of crime, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and others, were booked against Prabhakaran in Madurai and neighbouring Virudhunagar district so far.