Tamil Nadu accidents: Tirupur and Chengalpattu emerge as new risk zones, Chennai sees fewer fatalities

CHENNAI: A spatial analysis of road crashes and fatalities in Tamil Nadu in 2023 has revealed that highway-heavy districts such as Dindigul, Salem, and Villupuram reported fewer accidents but recorded higher fatality rates. This indicates that high-speed crashes on highways tend to be more severe and deadly.

The analysis, conducted by architect and urban planner Karthikeyan Baskar, highlighted that districts like Tirupur and Chengalpattu have emerged as new risk zones, likely due to rapid urbanisation and increased highway traffic. The data also underscored a clear gap in road safety infrastructure, particularly in districts with high fatal accident rates.

According to the Tamil Nadu Road Accident Analysis Report 2023, Tamil Nadu had recorded 67,213 road crashes, including 17,526 fatal accidents that resulted in 18,347 deaths. Analysing spatial data provides valuable insights into high-risk zones and helps identify potential solutions for improving road safety.

“The thematic maps highlight a stark reality. Coimbatore (3,657), Chennai (3,642), Chengalpattu (3,064), and Tirupur (3,059) districts recorded the highest number of road crashes in 2023. However, when we examine fatalities, a different trend emerges,” Karthikeyan, also a road safety expert, noted.

While Coimbatore topped the list with 1,044 fatalities, Chengalpattu (936) and Madurai (906) followed close. “This suggests that while some districts report more accidents, not all experience high fatality rates. Urban centres like Chennai, despite a high number of crashes, report comparatively fewer fatalities (504), likely due to better emergency response systems and lower speeds within city limits,” he explained.

He pointed out that a deeper spatial analysis reveals key trends that districts such as Dindigul (2,296 accidents and 755 fatalities), Salem (3,199 accidents and 797 fatalities), and Villupuram (2,591 accidents and 564 fatalities) see fewer accidents but higher fatality rates, indicating that high-speed crashes on highways tend to be deadlier. “Tirupur and Chengalpattu have become emerging risk zones due to rapid urbanisation and increased highway traffic. The data also highlights a significant gap in road safety infrastructure in districts with high fatal accident rates,” he added.

Addressing these challenges requires a data-driven approach, said Karthikeyan, who also recommended a stricter speed limit enforcement on highways, improved trauma care in accident-prone districts, and better road infrastructure, including enhanced lighting, signage, and pedestrian safety measures. “Additionally, driver education campaigns targeting high-risk areas can play a crucial role in reducing accidents and fatalities. With strategic interventions, we can reduce fatalities and create a safer transportation system for all,” he emphasised.















