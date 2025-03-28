Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: 9.13 lakh students to write class 10 board exam on March 28

    As per Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) data, from 12,487 schools in the state, 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, a total of 8,86,970 students will write the language paper, which is Tamil and other language papers on Friday.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 March 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-28 01:01:13  )
    Tamil Nadu: 9.13 lakh students to write class 10 board exam on March 28
    X

    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: As the class 10 board exam for the academic year 2024-25 commences on Friday, as many as 9.13 lakh students are set to write the final exam across Tamil Nadu. The exam will be conducted till April 15.

    As per Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) data, from 12,487 schools in the state, 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, a total of 8,86,970 students will write the language paper, which is Tamil and other language papers on Friday.

    Meanwhile, to make writing the exam easier for the 15,729 students with disabilities, the Minister of School Education has informed that they have been given relaxations like the language exemption, a scribe and an extra hour to write the exam.

    The tentative results for class 10 will be announced on May 19.

    studentsClass 10 board examschool education
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X