Tamil Nadu: 9.13 lakh students to write class 10 board exam on March 28

CHENNAI: As the class 10 board exam for the academic year 2024-25 commences on Friday, as many as 9.13 lakh students are set to write the final exam across Tamil Nadu. The exam will be conducted till April 15.

As per Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) data, from 12,487 schools in the state, 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, a total of 8,86,970 students will write the language paper, which is Tamil and other language papers on Friday.

Meanwhile, to make writing the exam easier for the 15,729 students with disabilities, the Minister of School Education has informed that they have been given relaxations like the language exemption, a scribe and an extra hour to write the exam.

The tentative results for class 10 will be announced on May 19.