Tamil Nadu: 9-year-old girl faints to death in school, kin stage protest

She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital and then to the Government Medical College Hospital in Namakkal. Despite intensive treatment, the girl died on Monday.

Police said the girl had reportedly informed her teacher before collapsing that an insect had bitten her on the forehead. Therefore, the parents raised suspicion that Rakshita may have died due to a poisonous insect bite as she developed swelling on her body. However, police suspect the girl died after an epileptic attack. The exact cause of death could be ascertained only based on the post-mortem report, police said.