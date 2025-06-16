Tamil Nadu: 86 women cops receive transfer orders to their preferred location after maternity leave

CHENNAI: In line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Stalin last year regarding women cops returning to duty after maternity leave to be granted transfers to the district of their choice to support child care and family responsibilities, the Greater Chennai Police has implemented the initiative by obliging with the transfer request of 86 women police personnel.

“Each of these police officers had submitted formal requests for transfer either within different divisions of Chennai city or to other districts across the state. All 86 requests have been fully accommodated by posting them to the locations of their preference, ensuring a smooth transition back into active duty without compromising their family obligation,” an official release stated.

It may be recalled that the GO giving effect to this policy was already issued on August 28, 2024. This reinforces GCP’s commitment to progressive governance and gender-sensitive policing.

“GCP stands committed to implementing women-centric policies that enhance employee well-being, boost morale and improve institutional efficiency,” the release added.